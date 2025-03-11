Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,192 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,947,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,718 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,766,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,889,000 after purchasing an additional 965,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.28.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 5.8 %

EMR opened at $111.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

