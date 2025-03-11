Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $291,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,133.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 35.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 75.0% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 52.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $6,788,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,013.60. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $4,593,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,001 shares of company stock valued at $49,112,111. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

