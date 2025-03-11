Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Acquires 6,060 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 2.3% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 462,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,896,000 after acquiring an additional 217,728 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 363,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFI Infinity Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,297,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.71. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $73.40.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

