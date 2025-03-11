Palamina (CVE:PA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 99000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Palamina Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.38.

About Palamina

(Get Free Report)

Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palamina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palamina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.