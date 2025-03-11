Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 128797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Paladin Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

