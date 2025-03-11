O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $1,225,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,346.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $947.49 and a 1-year high of $1,389.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,281.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,220.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.10, for a total value of $2,667,487.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,061.80. This represents a 58.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,082,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,000. The trade was a 52.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

