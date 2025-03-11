Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Cut to $202.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $212.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Oracle to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $148.87 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 52 week low of $111.18 and a 52 week high of $198.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.58. The company has a market cap of $416.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $64,050,487.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,565,931.52. The trade was a 23.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

