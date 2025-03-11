Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.35.

Get Oracle alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $9.71 on Tuesday, hitting $139.09. 7,816,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,725,672. The company has a market capitalization of $389.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.58. Oracle has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $64,050,487.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,565,931.52. This trade represents a 23.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.