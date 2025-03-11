Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Optical Cable Stock Performance

Shares of OCC opened at $3.37 on Friday. Optical Cable has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $27.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 6.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Optical Cable Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Optical Cable stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Optical Cable Co. ( NASDAQ:OCC Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Optical Cable as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.