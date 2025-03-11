Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.
Optical Cable Stock Performance
Shares of OCC opened at $3.37 on Friday. Optical Cable has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $27.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.31.
Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 6.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Optical Cable Company Profile
Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.
