OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs raised OnKure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

OnKure Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

OKUR opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. OnKure Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.28.

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.51). On average, sell-side analysts expect that OnKure Therapeutics will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OnKure Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,381,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OnKure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $8,782,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OnKure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $7,088,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,461,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in OnKure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

OnKure Therapeutics Company Profile

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc engages in discovering and developing precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers underserved by available therapies. The company uses a structure and computational chemistry driven drug design platform, committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of cancer.

