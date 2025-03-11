Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO) Insider Craig Foster Sells 105,000 Shares

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) insider Craig Foster sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.46), for a total value of £37,800 ($48,667.44).

Craig Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ondo InsurTech alerts:

On Friday, January 31st, Craig Foster acquired 378 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($194.67).

Ondo InsurTech Price Performance

ONDO stock remained flat at GBX 36 ($0.46) during midday trading on Tuesday. 195,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,873. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.85. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 44 ($0.57).

About Ondo InsurTech

Ondo InsurTech Plc is on a mission to become the world’s leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo’s focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot – an end-to-end internet of things solution which protects homes from the impact of water damage. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17bn of claims every year in the USA and UK combined.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ondo InsurTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondo InsurTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.