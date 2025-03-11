Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Lifted by Amundi

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,693,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,924 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.86% of Omnicom Group worth $144,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,118,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,615,000 after purchasing an additional 759,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,714,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,732,000 after buying an additional 156,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,960,000 after buying an additional 72,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,321,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 819,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

OMC opened at $85.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average of $94.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.57 and a 12-month high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

