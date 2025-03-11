Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Insider Trisha L. Fox Sells 26,526 Shares of Stock

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) insider Trisha L. Fox sold 26,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $38,197.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 461,548 shares in the company, valued at $664,629.12. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Olaplex Stock Performance
Shares of OLPX stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 11.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 2.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Olaplex by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Olaplex
Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.
