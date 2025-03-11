Ojay Platt Sells 20,333 Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Stock

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ojay Platt sold 20,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total transaction of C$61,405.66.

Spartan Delta Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:SDE traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.98. 24,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,103. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.70 and a 52-week high of C$4.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$596.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SDE. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Spartan Delta to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$6.29.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company operates and focuses its activities on Peace River Arch and Central Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.