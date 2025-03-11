Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Issues Earnings Results

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 21.84%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of ODC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 55,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,553. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $662.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Ryan sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $87,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $162,942. This represents a 35.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher B. Lamson sold 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $134,833.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,529. The trade was a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

