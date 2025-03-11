OFI Invest Asset Management Takes Position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sphere Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Shares of SPHR stock opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $50.88.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

