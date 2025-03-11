OFI Invest Asset Management Purchases Shares of 950 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of General Motors by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51. General Motors has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.