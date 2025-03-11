OFI Invest Asset Management Makes New Investment in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 170,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 54,899 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,829,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 187,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,778 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE DEI opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 129.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 584.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.