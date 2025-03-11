OFI Invest Asset Management Makes New Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COR shares. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.90.

Cencora Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of COR opened at $261.65 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $262.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,022,850. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,648 shares of company stock worth $2,862,342. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.