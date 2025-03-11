OFI Invest Asset Management Makes New $65,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,501 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. This trade represents a 320.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE CVS opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Leerink Partners upgraded CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus set a $77.00 target price on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.