OFI Invest Asset Management Invests $43,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,978,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,587,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sempra by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,940,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,774,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,026 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $123,614,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Sempra by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 620,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,882,000 after purchasing an additional 414,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,023,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, Director Cynthia J. Warner bought 700 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,823.35. The trade was a 8.69 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165.88. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered Sempra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sempra from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Sempra Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.36.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

