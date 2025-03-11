OFI Invest Asset Management Acquires Shares of 80 Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 199.4% in the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total transaction of $1,485,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $120,446,902.40. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,685.17.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,839.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,829.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,702.80. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,417.65 and a 12 month high of $2,063.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. Analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

