OFI Invest Asset Management Acquires New Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,238,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388,735 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 8,426.1% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,070 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,832,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,208,000 after purchasing an additional 759,869 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC reduced their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.09.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,128. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.