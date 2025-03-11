O Dell Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

O Dell Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Starbucks by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 29,475 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 235,919 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $21,528,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $101.13 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.31 and its 200-day moving average is $99.19. The company has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

