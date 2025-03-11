O Dell Group LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX)

O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 343.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.56. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMPX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kang Sun sold 34,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $107,524.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,282,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,603.73. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 13,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $42,339.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,086.61. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,088 shares of company stock worth $235,025 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amprius Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

