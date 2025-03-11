O Dell Group LLC Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,424,795,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $515.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $547.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

