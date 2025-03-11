O Dell Group LLC Has $10.53 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

O Dell Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 2.4% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. O Dell Group LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $138.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

