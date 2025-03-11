O Dell Group LLC Buys Shares of 831 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $275.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.69 and its 200-day moving average is $290.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.