O Dell Group LLC Acquires 421 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 513,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 440,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,243,000. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 298,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period.

Shares of FV stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $49.73 and a 12 month high of $63.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

