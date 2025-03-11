NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 2.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.99 and last traded at $109.32. Approximately 131,679,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 327,346,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.69.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.05 and a 200-day moving average of $131.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

