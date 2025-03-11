NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
