NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

Shares of NWH.UN traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$4.83. 327,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,609. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$4.19 and a 52 week high of C$5.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

