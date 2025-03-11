North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
North American Construction Group Stock Down 5.8 %
TSE NOA opened at C$22.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25. The firm has a market cap of C$614.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$22.68 and a 52 week high of C$34.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 6,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.60, for a total transaction of C$196,204.40. 8.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on North American Construction Group
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than North American Construction Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Don’t Write Off This Asset Champ Yet
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 5 ETFs Poised to Spring Ahead in the Second Quarter
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Stocks With Sky-High Buyback Yields Over the Last 12 Months
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.