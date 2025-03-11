North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

TSE NOA opened at C$22.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25. The firm has a market cap of C$614.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$22.68 and a 52 week high of C$34.87.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 6,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.60, for a total transaction of C$196,204.40. 8.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOA. Raymond James raised shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC upgraded North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.13.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

