Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading Up 28.6% – Here’s What Happened

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 28.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 2,481,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 728% from the average session volume of 299,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Up 28.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of C$6.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

