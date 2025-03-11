NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.75. NIO shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 22,359,445 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HSBC cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.
NIO Trading Up 9.3 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of NIO by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
