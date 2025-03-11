Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,680. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,840. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

