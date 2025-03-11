NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NAMS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NewAmsterdam Pharma

Insider Activity at NewAmsterdam Pharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director James N. Topper purchased 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $84,185.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,012,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,321,362.68. The trade was a 0.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 100,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $2,629,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,908,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,711,902.20. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 554,927 shares of company stock valued at $13,446,287. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 330,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,231.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 239,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 221,305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of -0.04. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.