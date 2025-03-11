NeuralAI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $21.99 Million (NEURAL)

NeuralAI (NEURAL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One NeuralAI token can currently be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00002692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NeuralAI has a total market cap of $21.99 million and approximately $528,923.53 worth of NeuralAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NeuralAI has traded 45.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,405.96 or 0.99653983 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80,730.00 or 0.98826494 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NeuralAI Token Profile

NeuralAI’s launch date was March 20th, 2024. NeuralAI’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. NeuralAI’s official website is goneural.ai. NeuralAI’s official Twitter account is @goneuralai.

Buying and Selling NeuralAI

According to CryptoCompare, “NeuralAI (NEURAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. NeuralAI has a current supply of 10,000,000. The last known price of NeuralAI is 2.17290544 USD and is down -14.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $498,662.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goneural.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NeuralAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NeuralAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NeuralAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

