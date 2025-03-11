Net Worth Advisory Group Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Net Worth Advisory Group decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after buying an additional 60,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $450,109,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,924,000 after buying an additional 100,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,774,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,309,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $266.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $198.94 and a 12-month high of $272.32. The stock has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

