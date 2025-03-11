Net Worth Advisory Group Purchases 68 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Net Worth Advisory Group increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 581.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $256.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.08 and its 200 day moving average is $245.11. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $269.56.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

