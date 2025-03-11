Net Worth Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Net Worth Advisory Group cut its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 83,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

