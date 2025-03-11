Net Worth Advisory Group Has $510,000 Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Net Worth Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,259,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $239.38 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.25 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.28.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

