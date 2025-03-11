Net Worth Advisory Group Has $11.44 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Net Worth Advisory Group decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Net Worth Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Net Worth Advisory Group owned approximately 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 21,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.08 and its 200 day moving average is $108.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

