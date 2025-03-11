Net Worth Advisory Group Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Net Worth Advisory Group lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Barclays lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $136.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $130.54 and a 1 year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.66%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

