Net Worth Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Net Worth Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Onefund LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $482.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $570.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.79.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.18, for a total transaction of $260,725.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,879.38. This represents a 18.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,309 shares of company stock worth $7,611,004. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

