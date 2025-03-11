Net Worth Advisory Group Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Net Worth Advisory Group cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,545,901,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,973,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694,299 shares during the period. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,100,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.82 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.64. The stock has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

