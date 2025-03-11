Net Worth Advisory Group Buys 8,551 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Net Worth Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $439,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,082.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,430,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,588 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9,287.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,826,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,469 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,008,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,233 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

