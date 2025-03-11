NBT Bank N A NY Sells 258 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Amgen by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,428,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $327.36 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut their price objective on Amgen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.04.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, EVP David M. Reese sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.22, for a total value of $2,554,239.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,147 shares in the company, valued at $18,222,743.34. This represents a 12.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 25,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.12, for a total value of $7,341,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,496,669.44. The trade was a 46.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,335. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

