NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $419.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $436.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.89. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $376.14 and a 12-month high of $451.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

