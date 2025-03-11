NBT Bank N A NY Has $858,000 Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,324,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

RBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.20.

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total transaction of $145,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,523.92. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.95, for a total value of $919,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,088 shares in the company, valued at $117,776,379.60. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $3,963,031. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBC stock opened at $345.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.87 and its 200-day moving average is $315.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.72. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $241.43 and a twelve month high of $372.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

