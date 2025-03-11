NBT Bank N A NY Has $1.30 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $257.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.14 and a 200-day moving average of $290.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.92 and a 52-week high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

